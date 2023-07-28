It took Senator Josh Hawley roughly one minute to pivot from new federal charges against Trump to asking President Joe Biden to tell us if he’s a crook. And Hawley had the predictable assistance from Fox News host Laura Ingraham who took 20 seconds herself to pivot from new Trump indictment to alleged “two-tiered system of justice” and Hunter Biden, because, of course, she did.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment on Thursday, alleging the former president ordered the security footage at his Palm Beach residence Mar-a-Lago and directed boxes of papers — likely including classified documents — to be moved to his summer residence in Bedminster, New Jersey.

To Ingraham’s legitimate credit, she covered the news that had just broken minutes before her show went live, so she and her guest almost certainly had zero time to read the indictment’s details. But Hawley’s cynical suggestion that the DOJ released the new charges as a distraction from Hunter Biden’s plea deal getting “blown up.”

“Is it any coincidence that the DOJ rushes to add these new indictments today after the Hunter debacle after their own self-dealing in two timing is exposed after they tried to hide from us the true extent of this plea deal that gets blown up. And then it’s like, oh, we got to go indict Trump on something else,” Hawley said. “I mean, it’s so brazen right now. What they’re doing is really a subversion of the rule of law.”

Hawley’s suggestion here is not only baseless but also deeply cynical and conspiratorial in a way that undermines the institutions of law enforcement at the highest level. It’s also shameless for a sitting US Senator to make such a claim, but also unsurprising for Hawley, who continues to embarrass himself with this sort of douchebaggery.

Ingraham: Oh, there’s so many lawyers for former President Trump did meet with special counsel Jack Smith and his team in Washington, D.C. today regarding that possible federal indictment related to the January six investigation. And while there is no indictment yet, they did get their distraction. The media did. It was reported just moments ago that the DOJ added new charges related to Trump’s retention of classified documents. Here now is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, a member of the Judiciary Committee. Senator, it seems like, again, the two tiered system of justice Hunter gets an agreement that would give him all this broad immunity. And meanwhile, they just keep piling on Trump from from every corner. Hawley: Yeah. Now more we’re down to charging like random people, just throwing those into the indictment. Is it any coincidence that the DOJ rushes to add these new indictments today after the Hunter debacle, after their own self-dealing in two timing is exposed after they tried to hide from us the true extent of this plea deal that gets blown up. And then it’s like, oh, we got to go indict Trump on something else. I mean, it’s so brazen right now. What they’re doing, it is really a subversion of the rule of law. I mean, they’re taking the rule of law, turning it on its head. And Lord, we just we cannot allow this to stand. The American people are not going to be safe. Our rule of our our system of government is not going to be safe if this is going to be the new standard. Ingraham: Senator Hawley. The situation here is this it’s very simply stated, our Department of Justice, someone or some group in the Department of Justice decided to give Hunter Biden a free pass in this plea deal for all sorts of other potentials. Be fair. Potential criminality, it looks like, related to those foreign payments that came into Hunter and and others. But that’s a free pass. That doesn’t happen in these types of cases, but it does in this Justice Department. How serious is this? Hawley: Yeah, it’s really serious. And I think what’s even more serious or just as law is, the fact they tried to hide it, as you were covering just a moment ago, the way the government structured that plea deal. They tried to hide the fact that they were basically giving Hunter Biden blanket immunity. And it wasn’t until the judge in open court questioned them and said, hold on, hold on. What are the actual facts here? DOJ was trying to hide the facts. I mean, you talk about, again, subverting the rule of law. We all know the only reason Hunter Biden got this deal is because his father’s rich and the president of the United States. That’s what this is about. It is to standards of justice. He should be treated like anybody else. Hunter and Joe Biden. Joe Biden should to tell us whether or not he’s a crook, because the truth is, every day evidence piles up that he was involved in these foreign bribery schemes. We need to know, is this guy a crook?

