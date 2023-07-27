WATCH: New Trump Charges Say He ‘Flew North’ With Boxes — Are Those The Ones Caught On Viral Video Being Loaded On Plane?

The new bombshell charging document against ex-President Donald Trump mentions boxes being “flown north” with Trump for the summer —a scene reminiscent of a viral video that got a lot of attention last year.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed three additional charges against Trump. The new superseding indictment alleges Trump and his aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage from Mar-a-Lago, presumably related to the movement of documents on the property.

One scene from the charging document sounded familiar:

Paragraph 73 alleges that De Oliveira was one of the “others” identified in paragraph 72 of the original indictment who, on June 3, 2022, with Nauta, “loaded several of Trump’s boxes along with other items on aircraft that flew Trump and his family north for the summer”

That sounds a lot like the scene that was captured in a viral video that resurfaced in September. Could the boxes being loaded onto a plane bound for Trump Bedminster be the same ones mentioned in the charging document?

The short answer is probably not, but then again maybe.

The video is from a May 9 Daily Mail report entitled “Trump jets out of Florida to spend the summer at his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey to escape the heat and plan 2024 election after saying Mother’s Day goodbye to Melania and Barron at Mar-a-Lago” by Lauren Fruen and Rob Crilly.

It shows Trump boarding a plane while aides load a parade of groaningly heavy file boxes on May 9, 2021 — a year and change earlier than the events described in the superseding indictment. So the dates don’t match, and so the activity on that video isn’t the same activity described in the document.

However, the date of that video is significant — it was on May 6, 2021 that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) contacted Trump’s advisers to notify them of records that were missing. It’s possible some of those boxes made the trip to Bedminster, then back to Mar-a-Lago, and back to New Jersey again.

In any case, the flight described in the charging document probably looked a lot like what’s on the video.

Watch above via Daily Mail.

