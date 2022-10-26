Joy Behar Claims Dr. Oz is Violating the Hippocratic Oath By Going After Fetterman: ‘Aren’t You Supposed to Do No Harm?’

The View on Wednesday discussed Tuesday night’s debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz in the key Pennsylvania senate race that could very well end up determining control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress. For the most part, the co-hosts rallied around Fetterman and Sunny Hostin labeled Oz a “bully,” while conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin highlighted Fetterman’s muddled messaging on some of his positions.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just before winning the Democratic primary, struggled at times to express himself and many observers and pundits saw the debate as a disaster for his campaign.

The View kicked off the discussion by playing some highlights from the debate and co-host Sara Haines weighed in on a clip of Oz discussing abortion rights.

“Well, that part where he says this should be a decision between a woman, her medical professional, and then local political officials is where he lost me because I thought he was going in the right direction. And I think as a doctor, he knows how intimate and important those decisions are,” Haines began, adding:

So I find that answer, particularly in that stance, a bit intellectually dishonest. But it was the way he delivered that got me like he should know that’s not going to end well when you start like that.

Joy Behar jumped in and slammed Oz for potentially violating the Hippocratic oath, saying, “The Republican Party is running a bunch of ads about showing Fetterman stumbling on things because of the stroke. What kind of a doctor is behind that, aren’t they supposed to do no harm?”

“It’s so unsympathetic to the guy, you know?” Behar continued, before recalling her own personal experience with Oz:

And I just want to say that Oz is very slick. He’s a TV guy. Remember that? There’s another woman in Arizona, Kari Lake, also a TV woman. So they’re very slick, you know, amphetamines kind of like, you know, with the stroke and without the stroke is not as slick. But he has ideas and he has governed. You know Oz, and I know Oz, I mean, I’ve been to his house and he has a part of him. You know, I called him one time to help with the recommendation for a doctor who was right there for me. He’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. At this point, I don’t know which one is the real Dr. Oz, but voting for the slick person on TV is like voting for me.

“Don’t vote for me for politics. I do work on television. That doesn’t mean that’s the same thing we had. Donald Trump. Yeah, now we have eyes and now we have this Kari Lake. Don’t be fooled by that,” she added, referencing the GOP nominee for governor of Arizona who was a longtime Phoenix area news anchor.

“It’s really strange. It was really strange to me that he chose to bully a stroke victim. Yeah, right. Like he obviously was bullying him,” jumped in Hostin.

“And, you know, I don’t think the people of Pennsylvania or the people, in general, liked that because Fetterman raised $1 million after that debate,” she then noted, adding:

And I think it takes real courage to show that you’ve been knocked down. I think it takes real bravery to allow people to see your weakness. Right. And we know that Fetterman’s cognitive abilities have not been compromised. It’s about expression. That has been compromised.

“Aphasia,” interjected one of her co-hosts.

“Exactly. And you know, this is a smart guy. He got a degree in public policy from Harvard, his master’s degree. So this is not a stupid guy. This is a guy, as you mentioned, was governor of Pennsylvania, was mayor for many, a lieutenant governor was the mayor for many years. And as well, you know, has just led his life in public service. So why would you vote for the whack doc, doctor?” Hostin added.

“The quack,” interjected another co-host. “He’s not really a quack,” added Behar.

“Well, I mean, I’ve been on his show many, many times, but he, you know, he really rode the line,” concluded Hostin.

“I watched the debate in full, and I had I had a different takeaway,” added Griffin.

“So I’ve said this before in the show. I think some of our most consequential and important leaders in history have had disabilities. So as a society, we should that should not preclude somebody from holding elected office,” Griffin noted before offering her critical take.

“What I had an issue with Fetterman is he did not seem to have a grasp on his policy positions. And what was hard for me was to differentiate, is that because of the stroke or does he not have an explanation for doing a 180 on fracking, an issue that is extremely important in Pennsylvania, the second biggest energy-producing state in the country,” Griffin argued, concluding:

Joe Biden, who we all tease for having gaffes and not always saying things eloquently. I may disagree with his policies, but I’ve never doubted that he truly knows what he’s talking about and he knows what his positions are. I didn’t just personally walk away from that and think this guy is confident in his positions and ready to lead.

Watch the full clip above via ABC

