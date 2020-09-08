Joy Behar: I’m ‘Worried That Trump Could Pull This Off’

The View kicked off its new season by previewing the final stretch of the 2020 campaign, and Joy Behar shared her fear that President Donald Trump could defeat Vice President Joe Biden in November.

Behar noted that Biden still holds an edge in recent polls, but told her colleagues there are “various reasons” she’s “worried that Trump could pull this off.”

“The Russian interference is alive and kicking. Facebook is continuing to leave all the lies on the pages. The Postal Service is being interfered with,” Behar said. “We’ve seen USPS mailboxes being rounded up and mail sorting machines deactivated, so there’s a lot of cheating.”

After that, Behar immediately took things up a notch by saying “the electoral college is an issue and a problem.”

“In the history of the United States, there were four presidents who won without the popular vote because of the electoral college,” Behar said. “I think it’s ridiculous that a few states, a handful of states, determine my future. It’s ridiculous, so why bother voting in the rest of the country? They need to change the electoral college as soon as possible.”

Behar concluded by saying Trump, along Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, and George W. Bush all became president “without the real backing of the United States of America.”

Watch above, via ABC.

