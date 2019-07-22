The View started off the week with a spirited discussion on how President Donald Trump is keeping alive his racially-charged feud with Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley.

Whoopi Goldberg led the panel as they reacted to the administration’s efforts over the weekend to defend the president over his go-back-where-you-came-from tweets and the “send her back” chants at his latest campaign rally.

“Here’s the deal: You know, you know you are racist when you ask why we want people from ‘sh*thole countries,'” Goldberg said. She went on to list several of Trump’s other controversial moments on race issues, all while incorporating several digs at White House advisor Stephen Miller.

“This is not a left/right [issue] because I’m pretty sure even Black Republicans recognize racism when they hear it. Okay? They will call you out if they feel it. So don’t make it about the left, make it about what you are saying and the things you have said…It just really pisses me off, and stop apologizing for this, you know! This is what you said. This is what you set out. You started this whole conversation with Mexicans are rapists and murderers.”

Joy Behar kept it going by noting how Trump has accused “the squad” of hating America, so she asked “does President Bone-Spurs love America? Does somebody who praises murderers and autocrats and dictators around the world and goes against the CIA love America?”

Here’s how she concluded:

“Send Stephen Miller back to Transylvania. He’s a scary dude this one. I hope that interview was at night when he could come out.”

Meghan McCain jumped in the mix by remarking on the “fratricide” the squad has generated within the Democratic Party, along with Trump’s efforts to portray them as the party’s leaders. Behar dismissed concerns about the infighting, saying “The Republican Party could use a little of that where they go against each other instead of falling in lockstep with a fascist.”

