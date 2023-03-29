Joy Behar Says Quiet Part Out Loud: Trump ‘Needs to Get’ GOP Nomination Over DeSantis Because Then ‘Democrats Will Win’

The co-hosts of ABC’s The View were cooperatively running down Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential 2024 Republican nominee when Joy Behar said what could be the underlying concern driving their collective position: that it would be better for Donald Trump to win the GOP primary so that Democrats can win the general election.

The tacit acknowledgment of DeSantis as not a guaranteed Democrat win came in the middle of several simultaneous rants about how the Florida chief executive and leading non-Trump name in GOP primary polls is “over-hyped” and “not charismatic,” among other complaints.

But Behar interrupted her own mockery by blurting out a deeper reason DeSantis isn’t the preferred pick of The View.

The bashing began with former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin arguing that DeSantis is a weak candidate who isn’t doing enough interviews with hostile press outlets like her network, ABC, and lamenting that his strategy for 2024 — a race in which he is not yet a declared candidate — has so far not had a “punch at Trump.”

Behar weighed in saying “DeSantis is what they call a dweeb” but then interrupted the bashing for more standard Trump-slamming.

“Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination because then the Democrats will win,” she said.

The comment caught Twitter’s attention, of course, being almost perfect confirmation of the theory most conservatives have regarding the media’s coverage.

The press have thus far hung on Trump’s every word about DeSantis, and treat him as a credible source of criticism now that he’s attacking Republicans.

