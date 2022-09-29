Joy Reid Gloats DeSantis Has to Ask Biden for Aid While Florida Suffers from Hurricane: ‘He’s Now Gotta Go Hat in Hand’

Joy Reid gloated that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) will have to ask the federal government for aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian less than 24 hours after the storm destroyed lives and property.

During Thursday’s The ReidOut, the host aired a live press conference from DeSantis about ongoing recovery and rescue efforts in relation to catastrophic damage in the state. The governor also offered critical information about what is being done to restore essential services.

Reid cut away from the presser after several minutes to comment on what she categorized as the political upside for DeSantis to such briefings.

As b-roll footage of the devastation aired, she said:

I worked in politics for a while, but I think you understand it better than I do, is that there are two kinds of ways to run for office. There is paid media where you purchase an ad, you purchase ad time on TV, you send out postcards. Everything like that is paid media. And then there’s earned media. Earned media is way more valuable. It’s far more valuable. It’s when you can get unpaid media. It’s when you can get the media to pay attention to you, and to watch you doing something that’s only positive, where there’s no negative spin attached to it, where you don’t have to pay for it, it’s not an ad.

Reid concluded DeSantis “understands” the air time he is receiving from Hurricane Ian is “very valuable to him” in a political sense. Then, she and former Florida Rep. Dave Jolly discussed the political downside for DeSantis.

Jolly said the coming days will test DeSantis’ leadership, but argued, “He is now a Republican governor who needs one person to help him. It’s Joe Biden.”

With images of the devastation brought upon western Florida by the hurricane, Reid gloated DeSantis is in a position where he must ask for help.

“Now, as you said, he’s now gotta go hat in hand to Joe Biden for aid,” Reid said. “It’s something he didn’t even believe in as a tea partier.”

The previous night, as the hurricane was battering Florida’s western coast, Reid likened people fleeing the storm to undocumented migrants DeSantis relocated to Martha’s Vineyard.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com