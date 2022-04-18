Joy Reid Says Tucker Carlson’s Fight to Save Masculinity a ‘Code’ For White Conservatives to ‘Make White Babies’

Joy Reid said Monday Tucker Carlson’s new original programming about protecting traditional masculinity is a “code” to White conservative men to “make White babies.”

On Friday, the Fox News host released a trailer for the new season of Tucker Carlson Originals.

The trailer is for an episode called “The End of Men,” which highlights what Carlson views as the endangerment of traditional masculinity. Some mocked a trailer for its prevalence of shirtless men.

One featured segment that raised eyebrows shows a therapy whereby men can supposedly increase their testosterone levels via “testicle tanning.” The procedure targets the testicles with red light therapy.

The Fox News host interviewed a man named Andrew McGovern, who touted its supposed results.

In his new special on how to raise testosterone levels in men, Tucker Carlson’s guest suggests “testicle tanning” using infrared light as a “bromeopathic” therapy. pic.twitter.com/PirerBMRyr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2022

The verdict is still out on “testicle tanning,” but according to Reid, Carlson’s mission to save masculinity is a dog whistle for White and conservative men to procreate.

On The ReidOut, the host shared snippets of Carlson’s upcoming program. She then implied his entire message is rooted in either White or White male supremacy.

“Testicle tanning, which supposedly raises testosterone levels in men, presumably not FDA approved, was an absolutely popular search term today,” she said, before ripping Carlson for previously wearing bow ties. “We can make jokes about Carlson and laugh at him.”

But Reid warned Carlson’s message about manliness is laden with a “nefarious” code.

“The ‘decline of real men’ is code for conservative White men who need lasers beams to make White babies,” she claimed. “What’s scarier is what the rhetoric translates into, from book banning to abortion bans and laws that regulate procreation in women’s bodies. And what is now an obsession with the false notion scary liberal the are going to turn your kids, meaning your sons, trans.”

Reid concluded fears about waning masculinity are “fascist,” and said they all lead to the return of former President Donald Trump.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

