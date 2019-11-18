Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro and Juan Williams got into a fiery back-and-forth on The Five today on the ongoing impeachment hearings.

Greg Gutfeld reiterated that he is tired of having to care about impeachment, joking that “our ratings are great, so I think we can say this, we can take one for the team,” and that people should binge-watch some TV instead.

Pirro ripped Nancy Pelosi for “shifting the burden of proof” onto Trump and said, “These people have said that he should come in and prove something, truth to power. They’re nuts, they’re bonkers. We ought to stop giving them press on this stuff… It’s a bunch of hogwash. It’s a bunch of telephone. It’s a bunch of rumors, hearsay, get over it!”

Dana Perino added, “I think is important to cover it so you can actually call them out on either side.”

Williams mocked the GOP dismissals of impeachment and brought up polls on how many people believe impeachment (and even possible removal) should happen.

Pirro said Democrats wants something they don’t have to pay for by “trashing the guy” every day.

“Oh, stop it,” Williams said.

“Don’t tell me to stop, I’m a judge!” Pirro shot back.

“If you’re a judge, you should know better!” Williams cried.

“Oh, I know a lot more — do not go there, do NOT go there,” Pirro responded.

They continued shouting over each other until Jesse Watters jumped in to say many people have been “brainwashed by the mainstream media” against the president.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

