Judge Jeanine Says Biden’s Positions on Gun Control Puts America ‘In Peril of Becoming a Fascist State’

Jeanine Pirro tackled President Joe Biden’s gun control agenda to open her show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, on Saturday, saying that his “official position on the right to bear arms puts us in peril of becoming a fascist state.”

Pirro played a clip of Biden at his recent announcement regarding some of his proposals.

“Nothing, nothing I am about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment,” said Biden. “But no amendment, no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.”

“Really? Really?” asked Pirro. “Oh? No Constitutional amendment is absolute? Where did you hear that one? Or better question, who made you king?”

“You know, seven years ago said we can’t blame peaceful Muslims for what radical Muslims do any more than we can blame peaceful gun owners for what nut jobs do,” said Pirro, criticizing gun control measures are ineffective against criminals.

“Chicago has one of the strictest gun laws in the nation and some of the highest gun crime rates in the nation,” said Pirro. “What does that tell you, Joe? It tells you gun control’s an illusion.”

“The way to combat gun crime is to prosecute the criminal and make sure he learns not to commit the crime again,” she continued. “It’s to find out where he got the gun. Was there a straw purchaser involved? Get an informant. Get a warrant. Squeeze people who have information until you move up the chain. This is not rocket science. It’s fundamental law enforcement.”

“So stop with the nonsense of putting law-abiding people, gun owners through hoops like dogs in a dog show,” said Pirro, segueing into a slam on Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. “Criminals and unstable individuals or those with drug abuse problems like your son Hunter should not be able to get a gun. Why don’t you start working on those problems? Criminals are not afraid of you. In fact, they are laughing at you.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

