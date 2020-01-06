Judy Sheindlin appeared on The View Monday morning and decidedly went all-in on the presidential campaign of former New York City mayor, and self-made multibillionaire Mike Bloomberg.

Who’s Judy Sheindlin you ask? She is better known among viewers of daytime television as Judge Judy, the titular host of the competitive reality show in which she hears cases and decides winners in what at best can be described as tv-ready small claims court. It’s a wildly successful syndicated show that has earned her millions, and a guest spot on The View where here assessment of the current Democratic presidential field was taken very seriously.

In the four-minute segment embedded above, you will see Judge Judy go to the mattresses in defending the honorable competence (or competent honor) of the 12-year Mayor of New York.

Amidst a conversation of Bloomberg’s lavish budget on campaign ads — which have correlated to his rise to third in many Democratic polls — Judge Judy defended Bloomberg from criticism that he is just another “rich guy” that is buying the election.

“I think that to define Mike Bloomberg as just another rich guy is one of the greatest injustices of this political campaign that we’re in,” she opened, adding “Mike Bloomberg is the only one of the candidates who has experience governing and managing and successful, and if he’s successful and happened to have made money being successful, that, folks, is the American Dream. That’s what’s supposed to happen.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]