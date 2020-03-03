Judge Judy Sheindlin went on a lengthy riff on Tuesday where she argued that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden pale in comparison to Mike Bloomberg in terms of their chances of defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Sheindlin has emerged as one of Bloomberg’s most recognizable supporters, and in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, the longtime television personality started things off by declaring Sanders’ revolutionary progressive platform as a “joke.” She also wrote off Sanders’ supporters as naive by saying, “young people always want a revolution, then they grow up.”

“Senator Sanders’ revolution is not what this country needs, It’s a revolution that, A: is a joke, because it is fiscally impossible, and B: wherever it has been tried on a large scale it’s failed…So it’s really a joke to think that you can fool the American public when you’ve been in Congress for as many years as Bernie Sanders has been in Congress, who I think had either three or four bills passed in the 30 years that he has been in Congress, and two of them were to name post offices.”

Sheindlin continued on from there by calling Bloomberg the “pragmatic” choice and saying Biden is a “nice guy,” but “we don’t need a sentimental vote in America.”

“You want to be sentimental, turn on Sinatra,” she said. “You want a president, you vote for Mike Bloomberg.”

Ruhle countered Sheindlin’s dismissal of Sanders’ congressional record, but when she defended Sanders supporters by saying “they’re not just crazy kids looking for a revolution,” Sheindlin stuck to her point that “it’s unfair to these people to promise something that’s unattainable.”

She continued from there:

“Seven bills in 30 years with two post offices is not a really great track record, so for somebody that wants a revolution and named two post offices, that is fooling the people out there who are struggling into thinking he’s the answer. He’s not the answer…As I said, Joe Biden is a nice guy. I have nothing bad to say about him, but I guarantee you that the incumbent, if he gets on the stage with Joe Biden, is going to bring up all the things that the other Democratic candidates at debates did not because the one thing the incumbent is, is a street fighter. I believe in my soul Joe Biden cannot meet that street fighter on stage because we know everything there is to know about the incumbent. He’s been through three years of colonoscopy. We don’t know everything about Joe Biden, that’s because he has been sort of treated by kid gloves with his opponents. That’s going to change and dramatically. I mean, we know what we know about Mike Bloomberg. He created a company from nothing and became a very rich man. He was the mayor of New York City and The New York Times said he will go down in history as one of the greatest mayors of New York. You know that. So why risk it? Why risk it on a fantasy or on somebody who is just a really nice guy?”

