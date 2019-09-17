comScore

Colleagues Pay Tribute to ABC News’ Cokie Roberts After Pioneering Journalist Dies at Age 75

By Joe DePaoloSep 17th, 2019, 10:49 am

Pioneering journalist Cokie Roberts, who spent more than four decades working mostly for ABC, died Tuesday morning at the age of 75.

Roberts’ family shared the news in a statement — announcing that the journalist had passed due to complications from breast cancer.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” the family wrote in their statement.

Roberts joined ABC News in 1988, after lengthy stints at CBS and NPR, among others. In 1996, she was tapped to co-anchor ABC’s Sunday morning show This Week along with Sam Donaldson. She conducted scores of noteworthy interviews over the decades and wrote six books.

The famed journalist is survived by Steven Roberts — her husband of 53 years — along with two children and six grandchildren.

Tributes are pouring in from the legendary reporter’s Washington colleagues on social media:

