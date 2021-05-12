Fox News has announced a new slate of weekend programming, featuring shows hosted by former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, along with a roster of rotating co-hosts.

Gowdy’s show, which will air Sundays at 7:00 p.m. EST, will offer Gowdy’s take on “the latest legal and political news from across the nation and offer his seasoned perspective while providing viewers with the tools to draw their own conclusions,” according to a Fox News press release.

Gowdy joined Fox News as a contributor in January 2019, and hosts The Trey Gowdy Podcast on Fox News Audio.

Bongino’s show will air Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. EST. “Bongino will tackle the week’s most pressing headlines, drawing on his experiences as a former law enforcement official to discuss Americans’ top priorities: liberty, security and their families,” the Fox News press release said. “Viewers can expect Bongino’s passionate and powerful voice on topics from policing to censorship.”

Bongino joined Fox as a contributor in 2019, and his new show will replace Greg Gutfeld (whose new nightly show Gutfeld! has been a ratings win for the network so far) in the weekend timeslot.

Bongino will continue to host The Dan Bongino Show, his radio show on Westwood One, and Fox Nation will also stream his daily radio show from 12 to 3 p.m. – the timeslot previously held by the late Rush Limbaugh – starting May 25.

“Obviously the deal to stream Bongino’s radio show on Fox Nation – which replaced Limbaugh on major stations – is a huge get for us,” a Fox source with knowledge of the new lineup told Mediaite.

Bongino’s show will debut on Saturday, June 5, and Gowdy’s will launch on Sunday, June 6.

See the full press release from Fox News, below.

