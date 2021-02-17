BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh Dead at Age 70

Conservative radio giant Rush Limbaugh has died, following a bout with lung cancer. His wife Kathryn made the announcement at the outset of his radio show Wednesday.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” Kathryn announced to the audience.

Limbaugh first announced his diagnosis just over a year ago. He shared his health battle with listeners regularly in candid fashion.

“It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,” Limbaugh told listeners in October. “We all know we’re going to die at some point. When you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

Shortly after sharing his diagnosis, Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump. The radio icon, who began his career in national syndication more than three decades ago, was beloved by conservatives, and a longtime favorite of Trump — who was a frequent guest. He also drew frequent condemnation, over the course of his career, from progressives and other critics — who called out his commentary as bigoted, and regularly false.

The host’s appearances on his show grew less frequent as his condition deteriorated. But he was still active in the days leading up to, and the days following, the 2020 election

Limbaugh was 70 years old. He is survived by Kathryn — his wife of 10 years.

This story is breaking.

