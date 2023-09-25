JUST IN: DeSantis-Newsom Debate Is Happening, Fox News Announces Date For Sean Hannity Hosted Event

It’s on! Fox News has confirmed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will go head-to-head with each other in a debate to be moderated by Sean Hannity.

Mediaite obtained the details of the event pitting the red and blue state governors against each other on November 30th for a 90-minute debate to be aired on Hannity’s show at 9:00 P.M. EDT. The debate will take place in Georgia, though the exact location has yet to be determined.

“I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American,” Hannity said in a statement.

For months, Newsom and DeSantis have thrown barbs at each other while raising the possibility of joining Hannity for a debate to settle their political rivalry. The Fox host proposed the debate during an interview with Newsom in June, and DeSantis agreed to the challenge in the midst of his run for president.

DeSantis might have the upper hand if the debate is going to be held by one of Fox’s most stridently right-wing opinion hosts, but Newsom says he’s ready for that, having told NBC’s Chuck Todd “It’s two against one. Bring it on.”

