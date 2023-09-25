Trump Rages At The RNC For Holding ‘Meaningless Debates’ Instead of Suing Pennsylvania Over Automatic Voter Registration

Former President Donald Trump raged on Monday at the Republican National Committee, insulted his GOP primary opponents, and demanded his party take action against Pennsylvania for implementing Automatic Voter Registration.

Trump, who has long raged against efforts to expand voter registration and access, slammed Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) in a post on his Truth Social platform demanding the RNC step up and combat his efforts to register voters when they receive new driver’s licenses or ID cards.

“Pennsylvania is at it again! The Radical Left Governor, Josh Shapiro, has just announced a switch to Automatic Voter Registration, a disaster for the Election of Republicans, including your favorite President, ME!” Trump fumed, adding:

This is a totally Unconstitutional Act, and must be met harshly by Republican Leadership in Washington and Pennsylvania. Likewise, the RNC, and Ronna McDaniel,￼ must spend their time working on this, instead of meaningless Debates where I am up by more than 50 points. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and others, are far more important than “Aida,” Sloppy Chris, Lyin’ Mike Pence, Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley, Ron (“Dead Campaign”) DeSanctimonious, and the others. Start suing now, & get the right lawyers this time! The Pennsylvania Republican Party must likewise not let this happen. It will be a disaster for our Nation, which is being destroyed by these Lunatics, Marxists, & Fascists, whose only real ability is to CHEAT on Elections. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Pennsylvania will become the 24th state to use automatic voter registration, which still requires verification as a new ID is issued at the same time.

“By implementing AVR, Pennsylvania joins a group of 23 states with leaders from both parties – including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, and West Virginia – who have taken this step to promote election security and save taxpayers time and money,” noted Shapiro’s office in a press release announcing the new policy.

