MSNBC host Kasie Hunt, who started at the network as a reporter back in 2012, announced her departure on Friday. She will be joining CNN, a source told Mediaite.

Hunt, who serves as NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent in addition to her duties hosting daily MSNBC show Way Too Early, announced her “bittersweet” news at the end of Friday’s broadcast.

“Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make ⁦@WayTooEarly⁩ better,” she wrote on Twitter. “I loved doing this show. More soon!”

Variety reported Friday morning that CNN poached Hunt as part of a push by CNN chief Jeff Zucker to expand its streaming presence.

Per Variety’s Brian Steinberg:

CNN is trying to hire dozens of people to help fuel its move into the streaming arena, and one person familiar with the matter said Hunt was offered an annual salary of between $1 million and $1.5 million that NBC News felt it simply could not match. This person suggested that Hunt could play a pivotal role in CNN’s streaming efforts, appearing online at moments of great national importance, such as during presidential elections.

