Kaitlan Collins Grills Brian Kemp Backing Trump in 2024: He Said He Was ‘Ashamed’ He Endorsed You!

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) for saying he’ll still back Donald Trump as the Republican nominee despite the years of strife between the two of them.

Collins held a broad-range interview with Kemp on Monday, questioning him on everything from the 2024 race, to Trump’s claims of voter fraud in Georgia during 2020 election. Since Trump’s polling lead has already established him as the GOP’s most likely nominee, Collins asked Kemp “You said you’ll do what you can to get the Republican nominee elected, even if it’s Trump?”

“I’m almost certainly going to be supporting a Republican nominee to beat Joe Biden,” Kemp answered.

Of course, this prompted Collins to remind Kemp that Trump has been furious with him ever since he wouldn’t help the ex-president overturn his 2020 defeat.

Collins: I mean, Trump pressured you to overturn the election. He wanted you to call a special session. He said he was ashamed that he had endorsed you because you didn’t do [it]. You said you couldn’t do what he wanted you to do there. He called you hapless. Even despite all of that, you would still work to get him elected if he’s the nominee? Kemp: He was mad at me. I was not mad at him. I told him exactly what I could and couldn’t do when it came to the election, and I followed the law and the Constitution. And as I’ve said before, that’s a lot bigger than Donald Trump. It’s a lot bigger than me. It’s a lot bigger than the Republican Party. And that’s what I’m on, continue to do as the governor. And that’s what I did in 2020. But despite all of those things, I believe anybody running for President right now is a Republican, that would be better than what we’re seeing with the Biden-Harris administration. Collins: I just think it might surprise some people that you would work to help get him elected, given your history with him. Kemp: I have people that say, you know, ‘I just can’t go there and do that.’ But, you know, I’m thinking of, you know, the next president is going to be picking probably another Supreme Court Justice and, you know, judges on the court of appeals and federal judgeships, and, you know, dealing with shrinking our military and standing up to our adversaries around the world, and who do you want — who would you want to be your president? And that’s the question that everybody’s got to ask themselves. You know, he may or may not be the nominee, so we’ll — we’ll wait and see.

Trump’s efforts to overturn the Georgia results have been a recurring source of scrutiny for him amid the various legal battles bogging down his 2024 run. On Monday, the state’s Supreme Court rejected the motion by Trump’s legal team to shut down the investigation into the ex-president’s conduct.

Watch above via CNN.

