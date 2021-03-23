JUST IN: Psaki Says Executive Action on Gun Control Is Under Discussion

comScore Jen Psaki Says Gun Control Executive Action Is Under Discussion

By Josh FeldmanMar 23rd, 2021, 2:54 pm

President Joe Biden called on the Senate to act on gun control in the wake of Monday’s shooting at a Colorado supermarket.

Hours later, on Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a gaggle with reporters that this is an issue the president has been outspoken on for years.

She pointed to legislation that already passed the House and reiterated Biden’s call for an assault weapon ban.

When asked about potential executive action, according to the pool report, Psaki said, “We are considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive action… that has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion.”

Psaki also said during the gaggle that the president’s position on the filibuster has not changed.

