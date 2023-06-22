Renowned tech journalist and podcast host Kara Swisher jokingly offered to join the top-rated show on cable news, Fox’s The Five, and bring her own brand of a “beat down” to the right of center co-hosts.

Swisher made the quip on Twitter Thursday while reacting to a news story about Geraldo Rivera confirming to the Associated Press that he had decided to leave the “liberal” seat on the show and end his run as a co-host on the 5 p.m. talk show.

“Geraldo Rivera has quit as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News’ popular political combat show ‘The Five,’ saying Wednesday that ‘a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences’ made it no longer worth it to him,” quoted media journalist Brian Stelter from the AP article, in which Rivera was interviewed.

The “tension” referred to in the article was the long feud between Rivera and co-host Greg Gutfeld, who had also reportedly played a role in Juan Williams leaving the show in the past.

Swisher replied to Stelter’s tweet, writing, “Hey @greggutfeld — I’m free, @JessicaTarlov needs a teammate and, most of all, a daily lesbian beat down for your motley crew — Pirro does not count obvi, because, well, you know, too easy — would be content gold.”

Hey @greggutfeld — I’m free, @JessicaTarlov needs a teammate and, most of all, a daily lesbian beat down for your motley crew — Pirro does not count obvi, because, well, you know, too easy — would be content gold. https://t.co/qjVilpRYmB — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) June 22, 2023

Before his exit, Rivera shared the “liberal” seat on The Five with Fox News host Jessica Tarlov and former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr. (D-TN). Tarlov is known for standing her ground on the show and fiercely debating her co-hosts, while Ford takes a more diplomatic approach. Swisher clearly would prefer to join the show more in the model of Tarlov than Ford. On Monday, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) filled the “liberal” seat on The Five and did not offer an oppositional view to her co-hosts.

