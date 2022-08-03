Karine Jean-Pierre Declares Dobbs Decision ‘Unconstitutional’ During Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed the U.S. Supreme Court committed “an unconstitutional act” by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, five justices ruled the court had erred in Roe by recognizing abortion as a constitutionally protected right. That precedent had stood for 49 years.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden issued an executive order aiming to help women seeking abortions travel to states where abortion is legal. It directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to seek “all appropriate actions to ensure health care providers comply with federal non-discrimination laws so that women receive medically necessary care without delay.”

Jean-Pierre addressed the executive order during the daily briefing.

“There has been an urgency from this president from day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action by them,” Jean-Pierre stated. She noted Roe created “a right that was around for almost 50 years, a right that women had to make a decision on their bodies and how they want to start their families.”

Many liberals have argued that Dobbs was wrongly decided, which is different from stating the court had committed “an unconstitutional act” in doing so. For better or worse, the doctrine of judicial review allows courts to decide what is and is not constitutional. An opinion that is later overturned isn’t “an unconstitutional act,” but rather a decision that another court has determined to have been wrongly decided.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com