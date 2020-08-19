On Fox News’ Special Report, Karl Rove called out President Donald Trump for not condemning the QAnon movement.

Trump was asked during Wednesday’s briefing about his supporters who believe in the conspiracy theory that he is “secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals.”

Trump initially responded by saying he doesn’t know much about it except that they like him a lot, and when told exactly what the conspiracy is, he added, “I haven’t heard that. Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?”

Bret Baier brought up the subject with his panel, saying, “They believe that the president is secretly fighting a cabal of child sex predators, including prominent Democrats.”

“Do you think he answered that well?” Baier asked.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan called it a “very odd answer” and said, “I thought it was a pretty easy lay-up to condemn the QAnon movement.”

Rove was more blunt, saying, “Big mistake. This is a group of nuts and kooks and he oughta disavow ’em.”

He said it doesn’t matter that they like him and added, “It’s just ridiculous. Disavow ’em, get done with it.”

