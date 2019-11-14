Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) called into CNN Thursday during the network’s live reporting on a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, to call for gun control and argue the Senate needs to be “flipped” and the president replaced if the United States wants to stop school shootings.

Hill grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley and reportedly attending Saugus High School. She represents the district in Congress, though she resigned in November over allegations of a relationship with a staffer.

“It’s your worst nightmare. I mean every single member of Congress, I think, it’s constantly in the back of their head of whether something like that is gonna happen in your home district, because it’s the worst thing that can happen,” Hill declared. “And I think one of the hardest parts about it is, you know, what are we supposed to say at this point? We’ve passed the background checks. We’ve passed four different pieces of legislation that would make an immediate impact on gun violence.”

“You feel, I think, as a freshman especially coming in, you feel this sense of powerlessness. Like we’ve done our part, what else can you do right now? To me, it just says with complete and utter clarity, we don’t have a choice but to flip the Senate and to get somebody in the White House who’s going to make this a priority,” Hill said. “So regardless of your other political beliefs, if you think that the safety of our kids matter, then that to me is what needs to get you to the polls.”

