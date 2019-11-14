comScore

BREAKING: Reported Shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

By Charlie NashNov 14th, 2019, 11:41 am

A shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, reportedly took place on Thursday.

In a live report, NBC News reported that there are between three and seven victims, and that the suspect, described as a 15-year-old Asian male wearing black clothing, “fled the scene.”

Students were led out of the school by armed police officers, while news crews recorded victims being taken out on stretchers.

One student told ABC News, “I never expected this to happen,” describing the shooting as “really out of the blue.”

“I’ve been watching the news and it says an Asian man, but I don’t think anyone knows exactly who it is,” he added.

On Twitter, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station advised nearby residents to lock their doors and stay inside, warning that it is “still a very active situation.”

