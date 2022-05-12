Katy Perry Says She’s Been Living in Kentucky to Escape Entertainment Bubble: ‘It Reminds You That Hollywood is Not America!’

Singer Katy Perry reveals she’s moved out of California to the Bluegrass of Kentucky in order to escape the Hollywood bubble.

Speaking with comedian Chelsea Handler on her podcast Dear Chelsea, the 37-year-old singer said the move was important for perspective.

“I think you have a lot of wisdom too, in part,” Handler said.

“Ah, well, thanks,” Perry replied. “I mean, I’ve got to see a lot of the world so that’s a little perspective, maybe.”

“Yeah, and you’ve had a lot of experiences. Different experiences,” Handler added.

“Sure. Sure. I was just telling you. I’m like, living in Kentucky and I have for almost a month now and that’s quite an amazing experience. Cause it reminds you that Hollywood is not America,” Perry explained.

“Uh-huh, yeah,” Handler agreed hesitantly.

“You need to remember that,” Perry added. “Because I think you can understand people better.”

“Yeah, right. It’s nice to go outside of what you know to be normal and your reality,” Handler said.

“Yeah, I mean they’re living in a bubble of sorts. We’re living in a bubble. Our bubbles are completely opposite. But they’re — it’s interesting,” Perry said.

“You’ve been in different bubbles, cause you grew up in a bubble,” Handler added. “You grew up super religious, yeah, and that’s one bubble.”

“Yes,” Perry agreed.

“Then you came into this industry, that’s another bubble. Right?” Handler said.

“Right, it’s an anthropology study of humans,” Perry admitted.

“Yeah, I bet,” Handler concluded.

