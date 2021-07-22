Comedienne Chelsea Handler rebuked White people who would rather complain about cancel culture instead of addressing issues that cause public offense.

During Handler’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, the comic tackled both ends of cancel culture by leading with her argument that people shouldn’t be ostracized outright if they genuinely attempt to address their objectionable behavior. By contrast, however, Handler called out those who refuse to apologize and don’t try to understand the controversy around them.

I think that when people make an apology, and it’s sincere, that that should count for something. And the people that aren’t apologizing need to understand why they need to apologize, and actually address the issue head-on instead of trying to get back in under the door. All you have to do is say you’re sorry and mean it. Why’s that so f*cking hard?

Handler argued that this trend is particularly common among “White men” — sarcastically stating, “why’s the f*cking party over? We can’t rape you guys anymore? You gonna tell on us?”

“If you’re a man talking to a woman about sexism, or if you’re a white person talking to a person of color about racism, the only responses are ‘Thank you,'” Handler said. “‘Thank you for telling me, thank you for spending your time explaining this me and I’m sorry I didn’t know better.'”

