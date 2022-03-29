WATCH: Katy Perry Rips Her Pants During Performance on American Idol

The timing and irony could not have been more perfect.

Superstar signer Katy Perry – who has a song titled “Teenage Dream” that includes the lyrics “put your hands on me in my skin-tight jeans” – ripped her pants as she sang those words on American Idol on Monday during the singing competition’s “Hollywood Week,” where contestants sing individually and in groups.

Perry covered her ripped area as an Idol logo censored the ripped area.

After she ripped her pants, fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan pointed at Perry and laughed.

“That was a first, ladies and gentleman,” said Idol judge Lionel Richie. “The concert is officially over.”

“Can I get some tape, some gaffer tape,” said Perry.

“All video will be collected,” joked Ritchie.

“I think it’s just the notes,” said Perry as crew members put tape on the ripped part of Perry’s pants. Bryan also helped tape Perry’s pants back together.

This was not the first time Perry ripped her pants on Idol as she did so in 2018.

I have good news and bad news today – ☹️: I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but 🙂: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun👖😳 Tune in at 8/7c for round✌🏼 of 🌟All Star🌟 duets! pic.twitter.com/AaqCakSLdT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2018

Watch above, via ABC.

