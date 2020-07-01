White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was confronted Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s since-deleted retweet of a video that showed a supporter shouting “white power.”

McClatchy White House correspondent Francesca Chambers asked about the president being criticized for “dog whistle” comments to a segment of his base, from his “kung flu” remarks to that retweet of that video.

“Why hasn’t the president denounced that video and called that a hateful statement?” she asked.

McEnany responded, “The president took down that video. That deletion speaks strongly.”

She pointed to instances when Trump has “condemned hate” and white supremacy.

Asked again about that specific video, McEnany said, “He deleted it. That deletion speaks for itself.”

The president received significant criticism after sharing the video on Twitter, including from Republican Sen. Tim Scott (SC), who said it should be taken down.

Both NBC News and The Washington Post reported this week that there was a mad scramble among White House staffers after the president shared the tweet. NBC’s report said that the video was up for several hours because “White House officials couldn’t reach him to ask him to delete it.”

“Once officials were able to reach the president, he agreed to delete it, they said.”

A spokesperson for the White House said, “He did not hear the one statement made on the video.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]