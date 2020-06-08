White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued to defend the clearing of protesters from Lafayette Park before the president’s photo op last week at Monday’s press briefing.

When asked by one reporter if POTUS is “sorry” for how things went down, McEnany said, “No. The president is sorry about the fact that Antifa wreaked havoc in our streets and the failure of some members of the media to note that.”

She pointed to the violence that took place in D.C. and said, “America will act against rioters. Under president Trump, he won’t allow federal buildings to be defaced and 750 law enforcement officers to be injured in our country.”

McEnany, in response to another question, said the burning of the church is “what prompted AG Barr to agree with that decision on Monday morning that the perimeter needed to be moved.”

“But when you hurl objects at park police, when you don’t move after three orders are given, park police acted appropriately. When the shield of park police was batted down when one person tried to grab a park police officer’s weapon, that is not peaceful by any definition of the word,” she responded.

