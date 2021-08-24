Kayleigh McEnany Says When Trump Was President, ‘You Didn’t See Crisis After Crisis’

Fox News contributor and former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News Primetime Tuesday night to slam President Joe Biden, saying he’s overseen “crisis after crisis.”

Her comments come amid the ongoing evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Kabul ahead of Biden’s self-imposed August 31 deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan. More than 70,000 have been evacuated in just the last 10 days, but it’s unclear how many more are left to rescue. The Taliban took Kabul last week, and with it the country.

Jesse Watters said Biden “is playing the long game” and is hoping Americans will “forget” about the chaos that marred the final days of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

“As long as there is an American stranded and these pictures keep coming in, of Taliban hitting people, of people screaming, chaos, that’s going to be a big dark cloud that’s going to hang over his head,” said Watters. “And you’ve got open borders. You got crime. You got gas prices. This is just a nasty mix of things, that a lot of this stuff didn’t need to happen.”

“Right,” said McEnany, who proceeded to say,

Look, when President Trump was president, you didn’t see crisis after crisis. You just didn’t see it. I shudder to think about what Covid would have been like under Joe Biden. We’ve seen Afghanistan blow up. Crime in the streets. You named it all. What would Covid have been like? Because I was in the White House when it was pretty scary times. We weren’t sure if we’d have enough ventilators. But we were able to produce it with the private sector. I watched President Trump oversee a vaccine in record time, produce four working therapeutics. Do you think Joe Biden could have done any of that? The answer is absolutely not.

400,000 Americans died of covid-19 while Trump was president. He came under intense criticism for comments initially downplaying the virus, stunning his own officials with comments about light and disinfectant, and complaining about the media’s coverage of covid-19. Last October he said “you won’t hear about it anymore” after the election.

Watch above via Fox News.

