White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany mocked former special counsel Robert Mueller over his condemnation for President Donald Trump commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

Over the weekend, Mueller published an op-ed defending his investigation into whether the Trump campaign was involved in Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. He also outlined Stone’s involvement in the case, which culminated in Mueller’s core point that “Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

McEnany was asked for her reaction to Mueller during an interview with Fox & Friends, and she promptly snarked at “the fact that he had to defend his taxpayer-wasted investigation on taxpayer dollars, millions and millions wasted on a Russia hoax theory that found no collusion.”

“What did Robert Mueller have to do to justify his investigation, a waste of taxpayer dollars, a waste of America’s time? He had to come up with process crimes which is exactly what was done in the case of Roger Stone.”

McEnany promptly spun away from Stone’s charges of obstruction, lying to Congress, and witness tampering in order to complain about Trump’s legal foes who “get away scot-free.”

“Adam Schiff was actually right,” she added, referencing the Democratic House Intelligence Committee chairman. “We do have a two-tiered justice system, he was just wrong on the facts. The two-tiered justice system completely discriminates against the Trump administration.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

