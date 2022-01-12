Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was conspicuously absent from her post on Fox News Wednesday. According to a report, that might have been because she was speaking with lawmakers on the Jan. 6 House select committee.

CNN, after speaking with sources close to the matter, broke the news that McEnany had remotely addressed the committee.

The Fox News host, who usually appears daily on Outnumbered, was subpoenaed by the committee in November after she was accused of making false statements by lawmakers about the 2020 election.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said at the time that McEnany’s subpoena was part of a broader effort to speak with people close to former President Donald Trump.

“The select committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on Jan. 6th and in the days beforehand,” said Thompson. “We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes, and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election.”

On The Lead with host Jake Tapper, CNN congressional correspondent Ryan Nobles reported the former Trump White House officially had finally met with lawmakers following a series of delays.

Nobles said:

Kayleigh McEnany, who was the press secretary on Jan. 6, now works for Fox News, did testify in front of the committee today in a virtual hearing. We don’t know exactly what she relayed to the committee but she had been under subpoena for some time now. Her initial deposition appearance was delayed as she engaged with the committee. Now she has actually sat down with them virtually and answered questions. Of course, McEnany, another one of these people, very close to the former president, Donald Trump, who could have specific insight into that day specifically on Jan. 6.

Nobles concluded, “At this point, we don’t know what she told the committee, Jake.”

