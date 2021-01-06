Senator Kelly Loeffler, who said she plans to object to the election results prior to her election (which she lost to Raphael Warnock), officially rescinded her objection.

“The events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object to the certification of these electors,” Loeffler somberly said. “The violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect, the sanctity of the American democratic process.”

She said she still believes there were “serious irregularities” with the 2020 election and touted Americans who believe the system is “unfair.”

“Nevertheless, there is no excuse for the events that took place in these chambers today,” Loeffler added.



