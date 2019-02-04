Kellyanne Conway Literally Asks Why Abortion Rights Are ‘Women’s Issues’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway interrupted her stream of alternative facts about abortion to wonder aloud why abortion rights are considered “women’s issues.”

On Monday afternoon’s edition of Fox News’ Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner, Conway railed about Gov. (for now) Ralph Northam‘s (D-VA) comments regarding proposed legislation that would have reduced restrictions on late-term abortions in the state.

Conway repeated the lie that Northam was advocating “infanticide,” which host Harris Faulkner failed to correct. Numerous other Fox News personalities have similarly promoted, or failed to correct, this lie.

But Faulkner did push back when Conway “the mainstream media” of being “pretty much pro-abortion themselves.”

“You say most of the mainstream media being pro-abortion, I’m sure some of them would definitely take exception to that as they do their jobs objectively,” Faulkner said.

“They’re going to say they’re pro-choice, but are they for this war against this?” Conway interrupted.

“I completely understand that that is within the realm of politics perhaps,” Faulkner continued, as Conway spoke. “But you took a shot at the mainstream media, so I wanted to say that not everybody has political views that they would share on this to begin with, and would share them in common.”

“I’m sorry, I have to say this, why do they call it ‘women’s issues’ then?” Conway asked. “Why do we always have to hear that such-and-such politician is bad or good on quote ‘women’s issues?’ Don’t they really mean abortion?”

“Because I’ve been in politics for 30 years, and I’ve never not a single time heard the phrase ‘men’s issues,’ because people believe men voters can handle all the issues,” Conway concluded.

Under current medical and scientific knowledge, only women can have abortions. However, according to the National Organization for Women, issues like “ending violence against women,” other “reproductive rights” including birth control, “constitutional equality,” and others are also women’s issues. But as Conway notes, men do “get to handle all the issues,” even those that only affect women.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

[featured image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com