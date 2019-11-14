Kellyanne Fumes When Confronted With Clip of Husband’s MSNBC Commentary: ‘Where is the Shame?’

White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN Thursday morning for special coverage of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, and things got strange and heated when host Wolf Blitzer asked her to opine on Wednesday’s commentary made by her husband George Conway.

Blitzer opened a conversation by raising the specter of a sensitive discussion about the marriage between a loyal Trump aid and her husband, who is not just a fierce but also vocal critic of President Donald Trump. George Conway appeared on MSNBC Wednesday morning in what was his first television appearance since impeachment discussion started, and offered predictable critical words.

Kellyanne Conway objected to Blitzer bringing up her husband, but the CNN host pushed through and eventually played a clip of George offering a harsh assessment of her boss on impeachment.

“The problem with Donald Trump is, he always sees himself first. Trump is all about Trump,” George Conway said. “And that’s why it was inevitable he’d get himself into this soup once again. And that’s what this is all about. He’s using the — he was using the power of the presidency. Its most unchecked area, foreign affairs, to advance his own personal interest as opposed to the country’s.”

After the clip was played for Kellyanne’s viewing, she simply said “that’s his opinion,” before hitting MSNBC for not “lacking anti-Trump voices.”

“Where is the shame?” she asked, hitting MSNBC and CNN for airing anti-Trump voices like her husband’s.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]