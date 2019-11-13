Attorney George Conway, who is also the husband of President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, described the president’s alleged misconduct with sending aid to Ukraine as the “ultimate impeachable offense” during an unprecedented appearance on MSNBC Wednesday.

On a live panel covering Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, Conway declared that Trump’s attempt to leverage aid to Ukraine was “astonishing,” describing it as the “ultimate impeachable offense.”

“It’s astonishing and it’s just a direct violation of his oath of office. It’s foundational,” Conway proclaimed. “It’s the ultimate impeachable offense.”

“If you were gonna make up a set of facts that were as bad as you could get, this would be it,” he continued, adding, “Like a law school test. Think of it, a president breaching his duties to the nation. This would be it.”

During the impeachment hearing, William Taylor, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, fleshed out President Trump’s alleged refusal to send Ukraine aid unless the country investigated 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland. Ambassador Sondland met with Mr. Yermak,” claimed Taylor in his statement. “Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.’ Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.”

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” Taylor continued. “At the time I gave my deposition on October 22, I was not aware of this information. I am including it here for completeness.”

