Kennedy Joined by Fox News Friends For Final Sign-off: ‘The Last Eight Years Have Been Absolutely Incredible’

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, better known as just Kennedy, was joined by Gutfeld! co-host Kat Timpf, Fox News contributor Guy Benson, and Fox Radio host Jimmy Failla on Thursday as she signed off her show for the last time.

It was revealed on Thursday that Kennedy’s show Kennedy had been canceled by the network and that her final show would air that same evening.

“Billy Joel isn’t the only one moving out. Tonight, of course, the final episode of this show,” said Kennedy at the end of her show on Thursday:

I want to thank you for watching the show for the last time. The last eight years have been absolutely incredible and an absolute honor for me. I do have the best team in cable news, and they’re coming out. Oh my God, Jim Failla!

Failla handed Kennedy a bouquet and said, “We have more friends coming.” Timpf and Benson then walked onto the set and hugged Kennedy, before the four Fox personalities broke out into a musical performance of USA for Africa’s 1985 song ‘We Are the World.’

Kennedy’s celebrations were cut short, however, as Fox Business interrupted them with an ad break which quickly took the musical performance off-air.

Kennedy will be replaced in the short term with reruns of Fox Business’ Kudlow, which is hosted by former Trump administration National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow.

