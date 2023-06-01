Fox Business Cancels ‘Kennedy’, Replacing It With Larry Kudlow Reruns; Host Will Remain at Network

Fox Business is canceling Lisa Kennedy Montgomery’s self-named weekday show, Kennedy.

Broadcasting & Cable learned that the network is scrapping Kennedy at 7:00 p.m. ET in order to run reruns of the Larry Kudlow show, Kudlow. Kennedy will hold its final program today, and Kudlow will air in its time slot from Monday through Thursday starting June 5.

Kennedy is expected to stay at Fox News and remain a recurring figure on Outnumbered, The Five, and other programs.

More from the programming shuffle:

Fridays are also seeing a change at Fox Business, with Wall Street Journal at Large with Gerry Baker no longer in the 7:30 p.m. slot, and Barron’s Roundtable moving into that slot. Barron’s Roundtable is currently on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Baker will continue to contribute to Fox News Media.

Fox Business’ programming slate ends each day with reruns of COPS, which airs from 8PM to midnight.

