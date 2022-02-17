Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he is supporting attorney Harriet Hageman’s bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in this year’s Republican primary.

The news was first reported by The Federalist.

“After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent she will always listen and prioritize the needs of her local communities and is focused on tackling our nation’s biggest problems,” McCarthy told the outlet. “I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come.”

The New York Times called McCarthy’s decision “an extraordinary move.”

Historically, the move is unusual but in some ways it has been in the making for a long time. Cheney has been one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken Republican critics. She was one of a handful of Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for “incitement to insurrection,” and she serves on the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Cheney’s anti-Trump actions have made her persona non grata in a Republican Party that is preternaturally beholden to him. Last year, the House Republicans booted her as chair of the conference – the number three post.

With Republicans widely expected to retake the House of Representatives, McCarthy is hoping to become the next Speaker of the House. To do that, he’ll need the support of the GOP caucus.

“The most successful Representatives in Congress focus on the needs of their constituents, and throughout her career, Harriet has championed America’s natural resources and helped the people of Wyoming reject burdensome and onerous government overreach,” McCarthy’s said in a statement. “I look forward to welcoming Harriet to a Republican majority next Congress.”

