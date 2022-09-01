Kevin McCarthy Claims Biden’s Policies ‘an Assault on the Soul of America’ Ahead of POTUS’ Speech on Democracy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) accused President Joe Biden of “launching an attack on the soul of America” ahead of the president’s prime time address to the country Thursday.

In a speech from Pennsylvania billed as a “prebuttal” to Biden’s planned remarks, McCarthy portrayed Democrats as having wrecked the country.

The California Republican and presumptive House Speaker if the GOP takes the House in November accused the White House of ignoring the needs of Americans.

“They just don’t get it,” he said. “You have never been more worried, more alarmed, by the direction of our country. Yet they tell you everything is fine. You worry that your children will have less opportunity than you did, yet they tell you things are looking up.”

McCarthy then accused Democrats of downplaying issues such as inflation, supply chain issues and crime.

“I don’t dismiss your fears, I share them,” he said. “And I, along with every Republican running for Congress this year, share your unwavering conviction that we must change direction in Washington before it is too late.”

McCarthy addeed:

Never in modern times has an administration promised more and delivered less. And they have no one to blame but themselves. In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values. He has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America’s soul, diminished America’s spirit, and betrayed America’s trust.

The comments were delivered before a half-hour speech in which Biden is set to tell the country in a prime time address Democracy is in danger.

According to CNN, which obtained a partial transcript of his prepared remarks, Biden will say:

MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love. For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.

A source close to the White House told CNN Biden’s speech is not about former President Donald Trump.

Watch above, via CNN.

