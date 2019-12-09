comScore

Kevin McCarthy Mocked For Complaining That No President Has Ever Been Impeached in Their First Term

By Colby HallDec 9th, 2019, 8:57 am

Rep. Kevin McCarthy appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning amidst the ongoing Congressional impeachment proceedings and suggested a curious defense of President Donald Trump.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade noted how President Trump started “leading all democratic candidates in the battleground states –since impeachment kicked into gear,” before McCarthy offered the following insight.

“In modern history, we’ve never gone after impeaching a president in the first term,” McCarthy said, suggesting somehow that any high crime and misdemeanor in the first term of a presidency should be overlooked because, well, the pretend “first-term impeachment precedent” that doesn’t actually exist.

Predictably, McCarthy got ridiculed on Twitter for making such an absurd claim. To wit:

 

