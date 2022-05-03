‘Kill It’: DHS Report Claims Former Acting Secretary Altered Report on 2020 Russian Interference to Help Trump

The Department of Homeland Security claims former Acting Secretary Chad Wolf allegedly modified an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2020 election. He is also accused of delaying its delivery in order to assist former President Donald Trump.

DHS reviewed an intelligence community report and concluded Wolf, who was tapped by Trump in November 2019 to run the department, failed to abide by department policies.

On Special Report, Fox News host Bret Baier revealed Wolf allegedly called to “kill” the report, which had concluded Russia sought to help the former president.

Correspondent David Spunt reported,

The report from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general found the acting secretary under President Trump altered and delayed an internal report on Russian interference in the 2020 election. Worried it, “Will hurt POTUS, kill it.” That report concluded the acting secretary “participated in the review process multiple times despite lacking any formal role in reviewing the product resulting in the delay of its dissemination on at least one occasion. The delays and deviation from the IA office of intelligence and analysis standard process and requirements put the IA at risk of creating politicization.”

The report does not mention Wolf by name, but said Russian actors were spreading rumors online about then-candidate Joe Biden’s mental health.

Wolf and staffers allegedly acted slowly with concerns about “political considerations,” and took “contemporaneous notes.”

On page 13, the report states,

Based on our interviews with relevant officials, as well as our document review, it is clear the Acting Secretary asked the Acting USIA to hold the product from its pending release. We interviewed the Acting USIA, who told us the Acting Secretary asked the product be held because it made President Trump look bad and hurt President Trump’s campaign the concept that Russia was denigrating candidate Biden would be used against President Trump. The Acting USIA also told us he took contemporaneous notes of the meeting, a copy of which we obtained. The notes, depicted in Figure 4, read “AS 1 – will hurt POTUS – kill it per his authorities.” The Acting USIA told us these notes meant that the Acting Secretary told him to hold the product because it would hurt President Trump; he also believed the Acting Secretary was referring to authorities possessed by the DHS Secretary.

Watch above, via Fox News.

