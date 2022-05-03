Former President Donald Trump released a lengthy statement on Tuesday slamming the Wall Street Journal editorial board over an article published Monday titled, “The Republican Plot to Lose Wisconsin in 2022.”

The editorial kicked off by ripping into former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman for requesting an extension on his tax-payer-funded investigation into allegations of 2020 voter fraud.

“Michael Gableman isn’t a secret Democratic double agent, but he’s sure acting like one,” charged the editorial.

Gableman, an ally of Trump, was granted an extension on his investigation and will continue his probe into the 2020 election. The Rupert Murdoch-owned WSJ argues the investigation is an unpopular distraction for Republicans who instead should be focused on “beating Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Six months from November, his GOP challengers should be hammering Covid lockdowns and inflation.”

Trump disagrees, arguing instead:

Everyone knows the wisdom embodied in the saying “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” The WSJ’s May 2, 2022 editorial argues that we should ignore the blatant fraud that took place in Wisconsin in the November 2020 election as detailed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his 136 page Preliminary Report issued on March 1, 2022. To ignore the fraud that Justice Gableman continues to uncover is to allow that fraud to be repeated.

Trump goes on to claim that Gableman has uncovered evidence of voter fraud including that the “Wisconsin Election Commission shared access to Wisconsin’s registration system with Zuckerberg funded left-wing activists.”

Wisconsin’s 2020 elections have already been audited extensively without any significant irregularities being found. “The Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau, an agency of the state legislature, previously examined the results of the 2020 presidential election and found nothing that would have changed the outcome, although it made recommendations to improve election procedures,” notes the Washington Post.

Trump goes on to call the WSJ editorial a “hit piece” and adds that the timing of its publication is “curious.”

Read Trump’s full statement below:

Everyone knows the wisdom embodied in the saying “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” The WSJ’s May 2, 2022 editorial argues that we should ignore the blatant fraud that took place in Wisconsin in the November 2020 election as detailed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his 136 page Preliminary Report issued on March 1, 2022. To ignore the fraud that Justice Gableman continues to uncover is to allow that fraud to be repeated. Justice Gableman’s Report revealed many illegal and unethical acts including Zuckerberg funded election bribery, illegal ballot drop boxes, and obstruction of evidence gathering. Gableman also revealed that the Wisconsin Election Commission shared access to Wisconsin’s registration system with Zuckerberg funded left-wing activists, disregarded Wisconsin law so that tens of thousands of nursing home residents could be exploited for their votes, and illegally encouraged Wisconsin voters declare themselves “indefinitely confined” under Wisconsin law, thereby avoiding Wisconsin’s voter ID requirements. These issues are far from “ghosts” as the editorial board claims. Here is a link to the Report so that people can see it for themselves. I encourage everyone to read it. The fact that the WSJ editorial board came out with this hit piece the day after the nationwide premier of True the Vote’s movie, 2000 Mules, which proves a massive illegal ballot harvesting operation took place in the 2020 election—especially in key battleground counties like Milwaukee County—is also curious. Voters know that unless we fix what happened in 2020, those who stole the 2020 election will try to do it again in 2022. Ignorance is not bliss. Sky high inflation, threats of World War III, and the invasion across our borders are a direct consequence of the stolen 2020 election. What happened in 2020 can never be allowed to happen again!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com