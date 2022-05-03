If a leaked opinion of the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health is any indication, the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion. Roe has been the law of the land for 49 years.

The decision is set to be a capstone of a decades-long effort by conservative legal activists. While scholars will continue to debate the court’s decision for the foreseeable future, conservatives will likely maintain a hammerlock on the high court for years to come.

Given this, it’s not a bad time to revisit the words of the late comedian George Carlin on the subject.

During his 1996 comedy special Back in Town, Carlin opened his show with a high-energy diatribe against the anti-abortion movement, which he said is “obsessed with the fetus” even as it often opposes social programs designed to help children.

Below is a transcript of his rant, which has been edited for length.

Why, why, why, why is it that most of the people who are against abortion are people you wouldn’t want to fuck in the first place, huh?

Boy, these conservatives are really something, aren’t they? They’re all in favor of the unborn. They will do anything for the unborn. But once you’re born, you’re on your own. Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t wanna know about you. They don’t want to hear from you. No nothing. No neonatal care, no day care, no Head Start, no school lunch, no food stamps, no welfare, no nothing. If you’re pre-born, you’re fine; if you’re preschool, you’re fucked.

Conservatives don’t give a shit about you until you reach military age. Then they think you are just fine. Just what they’ve been looking for. Conservatives want live babies so they can raise them to be dead soldiers. Pro-life, Pro-life. These people aren’t pro-life, they’re killing doctors! What kind of pro-life is that? What, they’ll do anything they can to save a fetus but if it grows up to be a doctor they just might have to kill it?

They’re not pro-life. You know what they are? They’re anti-woman. Simple as it gets, anti-woman. They don’t like them. They don’t like women. They believe a woman’s primary role is to function as a broodmare for the state.

[…]

Now, is a fetus a human being? This seems to be the central question. Well, if a fetus is a human being, how come the census doesn’t count them? If a fetus is a human being, how come when there’s a miscarriage they don’t have a funeral? If a fetus is a human being, how come people say, “We have two children and one on the way” instead of saying, “We have three children?” People say life begins at conception, I say life began about a billion years ago and it’s a continuous process. Continuous, just keeps rolling along – rolling, rolling, rolling along.

[…]

See, the really hardcore people will tell you life begins at fertilization. Fertilization, when the sperm fertilizes the egg, which is usually a few moments after the man says “Gee, honey, I was going to pull out but the phone rang and it startled me.”

But even after the egg is fertilized, it’s still six or seven days before it reaches the uterus and pregnancy begins, and not every egg makes it that far. Eighty percent of a woman’s fertilized eggs are rinsed and flushed out of her body once a month during those delightful few days she has. They wind up on sanitary napkins, and yet they are fertilized eggs. So basically what these anti-abortion people are telling us is that any woman who’s had more than more than one period is a serial killer.

Consistency. Consistency. Hey, hey, if they really want to get serious, what about all the sperm that are wasted when the state executes a condemned man, one of these pro-life guys who’s watching comes in his pants, huh? Here’s a guy standing over there with his jockey shorts full of little Vinnies and Debbies, and nobody’s saying a word to the guy. Not every ejaculation deserves a name.

Now, speaking of consistency, Catholics, which I was until I reached the age of reason, Catholics and other Christians are against abortions, and they’re against homosexuals. Well who has less abortions than homosexuals?! Leave these fucking people alone, for Christ sakes! Here is an entire class of people guaranteed never to have an abortion! And the Catholics and Christians are just tossing them aside. You’d think they’d make natural allies.

Go look for consistency in religion. And speaking of my friends the Catholics, when John Cardinal O’Connor of New York and some of these other Cardinals and Bishops have experienced their first pregnancies and their first labor pains and they’ve raised a couple of children on minimum wage, then I’ll be glad to hear what they have to say about abortion. I’m sure it’ll be interesting, enlightening, too. But, in the meantime what they ought to be doing is telling these priests who took a vow of chastity to keep their hands off the altar boys. Keep your hands to yourself, Father! You know? When Jesus said “Suffer the little children come unto me,” that’s not what he was talking about!

So you know what I tell these anti-abortion people? I say “Hey. Hey. If you think a fetus is more important that a woman, try getting a fetus to wash the shit stains out of your underwear. For no pay and no pension.” I tell them, “Think of an abortion as term limits. That’s all it is. Biological term limits.”