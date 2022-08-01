Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough mocked the size of the crowd attending the LIV Golf tournament at Trump International Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey over the weekend, which drew small numbers despite significantly low ticket costs.

The second U.S. stop for the Saudi-backed tour — which comes with all sorts of controversy — was attended by former President Donald Trump, leading Brzezinski and Scarborough to relate the low-attended event with Trump’s tendency to inflate crowd sizes.

“For all the focus on the tournament that was hosted by a former president obsessed with crowd sizes, there were — oh my god, look at that,” Brzezinski said as MSNBC aired a shot of the small crowd surrounding one of the greens. “Oh my god, there’s no crowd.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough began talking over each other as the B-roll continued running.

“It’s kind of sad,” Scarborough said. “It kind of looks like some of the shots on the site of the mall during the inauguration.”

“Is that a rehearsal?” Brzezinski asked. “There was literally nobody in attendance compared to the draw for PGA events.”

The low attendance for the tour stop came despite tickets reselling for as low as $1. In addition to thin crowds, the event drew low numbers for its streams, according to Washington Post sports writer Rick Maese:

Fewer than 1,000 people were concurrently watching the Facebook Live feed for much of the first two rounds this weekend, while LIV Golf’s YouTube channel was at or above 60,000 viewers for much of Saturday’s second round. On the course, there were far fewer people. Event officials didn’t announce attendance, though most estimates suggested only a few thousand spectators. Tickets sold for $75 per day but could be had on the secondary market for $1 apiece (plus $5.05 in fees via StubHub).

Despite the lackluster crowd size and streaming numbers, fans banded together at one point for a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant as Trump watched and cheered with members of his family, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Carlson will interview LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman on his Fox News show Monday night, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported in Reliable Sources newsletter.

