Kinzinger: If GOP Keeps Pushing Lies and Conspiracies, ‘Then the Republican Party Should Not Have the Majority’ in Congress

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) said if Republicans continue to push lies and conspiracies, then his party should “not have the majority” in Congress.

Kinzinger appeared with CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday to discuss Afghanistan and the January 6th select committee. Andy Biggs, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, wants Kinzinger and Liz Cheney kicked out of the House Republican Conference because of their participation on that committee.

Kinzinger responded to it by hitting members of his party “talking about things like, you know, bloodshed or supportive of that or flirting around with white nationalism.”

“The question is what is our party going to be? Are we going to be the party of opportunity and hope or the party of anger, division, and truth has no place in it?” he continued.

With the likelihood of Republicans making gains in the 2022 midterms, Bash asked Kinzinger, “Do you think that voters should trust House Republican leaders with the majority in the next election?”

Kinzinger responded by saying he wants to see “actual Republican values in the majority”:

All I can say right now is my party has to embrace truth. We have to have a full reckoning of what happened on January 6th, and we have to turn away from conspiracy. I think if we’re going to be in charge and pushing conspiracy and pushing division and pushing lies, then the Republican party should not have the majority. But if we’re going to be the party that actually tells truth and fights for real conservative values and doesn’t masquerade conservatism as some anger future, then certainly we should have the majority. But that’s up to the party right now to determine.

