Kinzinger Rips Democrats for Funding Trump-Backed Meijer Opponent: ‘Don’t Keep Coming to Me Asking Where All the Good Republicans’ Are

If Donald Trump-backed Republicans like John Gibbs go on to win in their general elections are primary wins, that’s on Democrats, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on CNN.

Speaking with Brianna Keilar about work with the January 6 congressional committee (where Kinzinger works mostly with Democratic lawmakers), attention turned to Tuesday night primaries, in particular the loss in Michigan by Republican Peter Meijer. Meijer’s race was one of a handful to get attention as the moderate Republican found himself facing not only a Republican opponent in Gibbs, but also the Democratic Party, as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) bankrolled ads that promoted candidates like Gibbs and their ties to Trump. The thinking, Keilar pointed out, is that Democrats believe more Trumpian Republicans will be easier to beat come the midterm elections.

“If Peter’s opponent wins and goes on to November and wins, the Democrats own that. Congratulations,” Kinzinger said in response. “Here’s the thing, don’t keep coming to me asking where all the good Republicans that defend democracy are and then take your donors’ money and spend half a million promoting one of the worst election deniers that’s out there. The DCCC needs to be ashamed of themselves.”

Kinzinger praised the few Democrats who have criticized this strategy, but blasted those who have chalked it up as simple political strategy.

“There are also people that say, ‘well, this is just politics.’ How cynical that is and that’s why Americans are just sick of both parties, to be honest with you,” the Republican congressman said.

Meijer conceded his race to Gibbs, and Gibbs noted on Wednesday how little money his own campaign actually spent.

“I really think this is an earthquake if you look at the amount of money spent versus the amount of money we spent — a huge differential,” he said.

Watch above via CNN

