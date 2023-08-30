‘Kiss My Ass’: Ted Cruz, a Newsmax Host, and a Group Of Fellas Walk Into a Bar…

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Newsmax host Eric Bolling, and a group of Texans all took a swig of beer on Newsmax’s The Balance, Wednesday in protest of potential new guidelines that could recommend that Americans drink just two beers a week.

Reacting to the news that the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism could change its guidelines to recommend no more than two beers a week, Cruz protested, “What is it with liberals that want to control every damn aspect of your life?”

He recalled, “Biden came in, one of the first things they wanted to do was ban gas stoves. New York state has now done that for new construction. They’re trying to go after and regulate ceiling fans. I got to tell you, it’s hot in Texas. We don’t want to get rid of our ceiling fans, and now these idiots have come out and said drink two beers a week, that’s their guideline.”

The senator declared, “Well I’ve gotta tell you, if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my ass.”

Cruz and the group of Texans stood behind him then took an awkwardly synchronized swig of beer as Bolling watched on.

Bolling then responded, “Senator, I brought a beer to drink with you. I’ll drink this non-alcoholic beer with you because I’m not allowed to drink on camera,” before taking a sip of his own beer live on-air.

Cruz, meanwhile, proceeded to launch into a tirade against Bud Light, which is still the target of a conservative boycott over its decision to partner with transgender TikTok entertainer Dylan Mulvaney for a marketing campaign.

“I gotta say, have you ever seen a brand do more damage to itself than Bud Light, which singlehandedly seemed to destroy themselves?” Cruz questioned. “So I’m glad you’re not drinking a Bud Light. Personally, I’m fond of Shiner Bock, which is a good Texas brand. I’ve been to the Shiner brewery in Shiner, Texas, and I recommend it, and I promise you this is not alcohol-free beer down here.”

Bolling concluded, “The one I have right after the show won’t be alcohol-free either, and it may jut be a vodka on the rocks.”

