Given an upcoming Supreme Court case on Obamacare, the topic has been raised multiple times by Democrats — and Senator Amy Klobuchar directly questioned Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s tweets about who he would appoint to the Supreme Court.

Klobuchar had a poster on hand featuring a tweet Trump sent out days after he announced his presidential run in 2015, in which he said, “If I win the presidency, my judicial appointments will do the right thing unlike Bush’s appointee John Roberts on ObamaCare.”

If I win the presidency, my judicial appointments will do the right thing unlike Bush’s appointee John Roberts on ObamaCare. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2015

Displaying the tweet, Klobuchar said, “[The president] is the one who decided to plop a Supreme Court nomination in the middle of an election, when people’s health care is on the line, with a case before the court on November 10th. So let’s see what he said about the Supreme Court.”

She brought up that 2015 tweet and added that the president also tweeted weeks ago it would be a “big win” if the Supreme Court struck down Obamacare.

“Do you think that we should take the president at his word when he says his nominee will do the right thing and overturn the Affordable Care Act?” Klobuchar asked.

“Senator klobuchar, I can’t really speak to what the president had said on Twitter,” Barrett responded. “He hasn’t said any of that to me. What I can tell you, as I have told your colleagues earlier today, is that no one has elicited any commitment in the case or even brought up a commitment in the case. I am 100% committed to judicial independence from political pressure. So whatever people’s party platforms may be or campaign promises may be, the reason why judges have life tenure is to insulate them from those pressures.”

Klobuchar continued questioning Barrett over the health care law. You can watch above, via Fox News.

